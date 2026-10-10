Telangana CJP leaders taken off train in Bhopal, sent back

Hyderabad: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists from Telangana were detained and deported from Bhopal to the state amid police escort on Friday, October 9.

CJP has strongly condemned the unlawful detention and forced transit of its Telangana youth leaders, Stanley Korani, Rangasai Reddy, Rajesh Korapaka, and Venkatesh Goud.

They were made to disembark from the train while travelling to Delhi to participate in the October 10 protest.

On October 8, the four activists were detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Bhopal. In response, the CJP said security personnel boarded their coach during a scheduled halt in Bhopal and asked them to alight. The party alleged that authorities later placed the four under preventive detention.

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke took to social media and expressed concern over the detention. He alleged that Madhya Pradesh Police detained the volunteers aboard the train. He also termed the act an attempt to restrict peaceful protest.