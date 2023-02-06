Telangana: Class 10th student ends life in Karimnagar

Police suspect the student was suffering from depression over her parent's disappointment which led to her resorting to the extreme step.

(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A girl, enrolled as a student of class 10, ended her life by suicide on Monday after her parents scolded her for scoring fewer marks in her exams.

According to the police, the deceased Arelli Jagruthi,16, a student in a private school in Jammikunta town was found hanging in her home in Jammikunta on Monday while her family had gone out.

Police suspect the student was suffering from depression over her parent’s disappointment which led to her resorting to the extreme step.

A case has been registered by the police who initiated a probe into the matter based on a complaint lodged by the family.

