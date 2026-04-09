Telangana: Class 6 student ends life after scolding from parents

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy died by suicide in Bhadradri Kothgudem on Wednesday, April 8, after being scolded by his parents.

The deceased was identified as Bhukya Mahender, a student of class 6 studying in DAV School at KTPS residential quarters complex. The incident occurred in Palvancha mandal in the evening, when Mahender hung himself to a ceiling fan at his residenc

Mahender’s parents found him hanging later and rushed him to a government hospital where the doctors declared the boy dead. The Palvancha town police registered a case and initiated an investigation.