Telangana: Class 6 student ends life after scolding from parents

Student's parents found him hanging later and rushed him to a government hospital where the doctors declared the boy dead.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2026 11:27 am IST
Image shows A person holding a rope noose against their chest.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy died by suicide in Bhadradri Kothgudem on Wednesday, April 8, after being scolded by his parents.

The deceased was identified as Bhukya Mahender, a student of class 6 studying in DAV School at KTPS residential quarters complex. The incident occurred in Palvancha mandal in the evening, when Mahender hung himself to a ceiling fan at his residenc

Mahender’s parents found him hanging later and rushed him to a government hospital where the doctors declared the boy dead. The Palvancha town police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2026 11:27 am IST

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