Telangana clears accident cover for registered fishermen

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved the implementation of the Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS) for its registered fishermen in the state for the current financial year. This was disclosed by Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Vakiti Srihari on Monday, August 10.

Srihari said that this scheme is being implemented to provide financial security to the families of fishermen who suffer accidental death or permanent disability.

The minister said the state government attaches utmost importance to the welfare, livelihood security, and social protection of fishermen. He said that 4,21,767 registered fishermen aged between 18 and 70 years would be covered under this scheme.

Benefits of the scheme

The insurance premium per beneficiary comes to Rs 79.96, with the Central and state governments bearing the cost in a 60:40 ratio, with the state’s share coming to Rs 21,34,79,673.

As far as the benefits go, fishermen would get Rs 5 lakh in case of an accidental death; another Rs 5 lakh in case of a permanent, total disability; Rs 2.5 lakh for a permanent, partial disability; and medical assistance of up to Rs 25,000 in case of an accidental hospitalisation.

The minister said the Fisheries Department has taken all measures to ensure insurance coverage for every registered fisherman during the policy period starting June 1 this year.

He noted that the group accident insurance scheme is a key component of the various welfare programmes implemented for fishermen.