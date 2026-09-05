Telangana clinic removes woman's kidney during uterus surgery.

Hyderabad: A private clinic in Alair, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, mistakenly removed a woman’s kidney while performing a uterus surgery, police said Saturday, September 5.

According to her family, the woman, Kamalamma, had undergone surgery at Arpitha Nursing Home on July 13 to remove fat cysts from her uterus. After the surgery, the clinic handed them three containers containing the uterus tissue and the kidney.

The family then sent it for biopsy testing, and the lab informed them that a kidney had also been sent. Furious, the family confronted the doctors, who allegedly admitted to removing the kidney, thinking it was a fat cyst.

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They then approached the Alair Police and lodged a complaint. A medical negligence case has been registered, and a medical team has been formed to look into the issue, an official from Alair Police Station told Siasat.com.