Telangana clocks 1,380 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 7th February 2022 8:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: The number of recoveries continued to eclipse new COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Monday with 3,877 people recuperating from the infectious disease, as the state recorded 1,380 fresh infections taking the count to 7,78,910.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,50,809, a health department bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of fresh cases with 350, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (105) and Ranga Reddy (69) districts.

The death toll increased to 4,101 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 24,000, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 96.39 per cent, respectively.

