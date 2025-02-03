Telangana CM angry over BC census release before cabinet nod

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy was known to have expressed his anguish against the ministers for releasing the details of the caste census, and the Backward Class (BC) census data to the media before the approval of the state cabinet.

The report was released by irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, February 1.

It has been learnt that BC associations and leaders within ruling Congress itself reportedly felt that the report was full of mistakes. The findings show that the population of BCs has declined as compared to the past.

Because of the opposition coming from all quarters against the contents of the report, the minister were believed to have postponed the press meet that was supposed to be held on Monday, February 2, after the meeting on SC sub-categorization.

It may also be noted that within the Congress, chief minister Revanth Reddy and irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy (who was earlier the state Congress president) have never gotten along. It is also no secret that Uttam has also been eyeing the top post as well, along others.

The much-anticipated caste survey in Telangana is finally over. The findings reveal an astonishing 46.25 percent (1,64,09,179 people) of the state’s population belongs to the Backward Class. The Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey released by state civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, February 2 covered 96.9 households in Telangana and surveyed 3,54,77,554 individuals.

According to the survey, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise 17.43 percent (61,84,319) and Scheduled Tribes of 10.45 per cent (37,05,929) of Telangana’s population.

Muslim population in Telangana

Shedding light on the Muslim population in Telangana, the caste survey revealed 44,57,012 people are from the minority community constituting 12.56 percent of the total population. Among them, 35,76,588 belong to the Backward Class (BC) amounting to 10.08 percent while 2.48 percent are Other Castes (OC) with 8,80,424 individuals.