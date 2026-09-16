Telangana CM announces committee to solve land ownership issues

Hyderabad: Owing to complains against the rule 22 A prohibited list of lands in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 16, announced the constitution of a high level committee to resolve every single issue arising in the ownership of the lands. He also stated that new guidelines within a week will be issued with regard to issues pertaining to authorised layouts.

Addressing the state Assembly during a debate, the Telangana Chief Minister also declared that a new policy would be introduced for regularization of urban lands and a new system for simultaneous land registration and regularisation. Revanth Reddy also said that the issues regarding authorised layouts will be resolved after verification with concerned authorities.

During his lengthy speech in the Telangana Assembly, CM Revanth Reddy clarified that there were many issues on the 22 A prohibited list and land management during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and in the present government as well.

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“The lands were split into Part A and Part B during the updating of the land records in the Dharani portal . The entire Part B category was listed on the ‘prohibited list’ and placed 21. 93 lakh acres in the prohibited list. We set the records in 2025 and introduced ‘Bhu Bharati’ to resolve issues. Section 22-A was not introduced by us. It was a law enacted during the time of the united Andhra Pradesh state in 1999,” stated the Telangana CM.

He added that following High Court orders, the state government obtained lists from district collectors in 2025 and placed those lands on the prohibited list. “Over 7 lakh acres from the Dharani portal were on the prohibited list. By 2026, It was only 3 lakh acres,” informe Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana CM also said that the government introduced new specific procedures for adding lands to the 22-A list, and that that 98 lakh acres of land remained on the prohibited list. “Forest lands, assigned lands, and temple lands were included in the prohibited list. Not a single inch of such land would be removed from that list. The dispute was only on 3.77 lakh acres of land belonging to private individuals,” he claimed.

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Revanth blames ex-CM KCR for land ownership issues

CM Revanth Reddy also blamed former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for the entire land ownership issues in recent times. “The KCR rule introduced a centralized system of the land records at the district Collector level. The Dharani system removed the ‘encroachment’ column and also scrapped ‘Kasra Pahani’ to deprive the rights of SCs, STs, and BCs on their lands. In the guise of computerization of the land records through dranani , the previous government hatched a conspiracy to encroach upon the lands,” he claimed.

He alleged that BRS leaders “plundered” lands worth crores of rupees under Dharani and that these lands were owned by a few individuals only. The CM found fault with KCR he who claimed had devised and introduced Dharani himself. “The Dharani system was originally launched in Odisha in 2010. The CAG criticized the Dharani system implemented in Odisha. The Chief minister said that he has been asking KCR to attend the assembly session only to speak on Dharani portal but the latter did not turn up,” added the statement from his office.

Moreover, the Telangana CM also targeted real estate group My Home, claiming that it was given land deeds by the previous BRS government.

CM Revanth Reddy listed out the lands given to the My Home group and others during KCR rule. “The then BRS government handed over 2,647 acres of land adjacent to the airport to My Home’s Rameshwar Rao. Bhoodan lands in Mellacheruvu were usurped and My Home was utilizing 113 acres for a cement factory,” he alleged.

“Can the My Home group simply take over assigned lands and Waqf lands? They swooped down like hawks wherever they spotted land and snatched away lands worth lakhs of crores,” he further alleged.

Will surrender land if it is in excess of my affidavit: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena chief K Kavitha on Wednesday, September 16, said that she will surrender any lands she holds if it is in excess of her election affidavit. Responding on X to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on her family’s land holdings during on Section 22A in the Telangana Assembly, she demanded a CBI inquiry into all the individuals whose names were brought up by him.

Calling Revanth Reddy “Gumpu Mestri”, Kavitha also demanded a CBI probe on everyone whose alleged illegal lands were mentioned by the CM in the Assembly.

“A comprehensive CBI inquiry should be conducted into the lands of everyone mentioned by the CM in the Assembly today , including the “Guntanakka”, the CM’s spy residing at KCR’s farmhouse, along with Naveen Rao, Kondal Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Rameswar Rao, Pratima Srinivas Rao, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Sudheer Reddy, and Pilot Rohit Reddy to bring out the truth,” she demanded.

Reiterating her long-standing claim, Kavitha lashed out, stating that the “Gumpu Mestri” and the “Guntanakka” are indeed together and that both of them are staging these dramas in collusion. She made it crystal clear by reiterating that if any land is found to be in violation of rules or if even a square yard of land is found in excess of what was declared in her election affidavit, she would hand it over to the government.