Telangana CM announces financial aid for Cyclone Montha victims

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who died in the recent floods and Rs 15,000 each to the families for submergence of their houses.

Reddy, who conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Warangal district and Husnabad Assembly Constituency, held a review meeting with officials and instructed them to prepare a report on loss of life, crop loss, livestock, and infrastructure damage, an official release said.

During the aerial survey, the CM took stock of the situation at the ground level and in the official review of the flood damages in Warangal, he gave specific instructions to the officials of all departments to prepare a comprehensive report on the damages caused by the flash floods and heavy rains in the district and submit the report immediately to the government, it said.

The CM appealed to the peoples’ representatives to support the administration during the enumeration of the damages and also submit a report to the district collectors.

Emphasising that the plans should be prepared to find a permanent solution to the flood management, Reddy opined that lack of coordination between the departments was visible and hence all the wings should work in tandem to address the civic problems during the floods.

The officials were instructed to launch a drive for the demolition of Nalas (drains) encroachments.

In view of the fact that cloud bursts have become a routine under the influence of climate change, the CM asserted that the plans should be made towards a permanent solution and the district collectors and authorities should conduct field inspections regularly, the release added.