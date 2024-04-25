Telangana CM announces Rs 1-L crore Musi riverfront development plan

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, April 26, announced the state government’s ambitious plan to revitalise the Musi riverfront by allocating Rs 1 lakh crore for the project.

Speaking at a street corner gathering in Rajendranagar in support of Congress candidate G Ranjith Reddy for the Chevella Lok Sabha seat, Revanth pledged to spearhead efforts to combat pollution in the area, thereby enhancing the land value.

He outlined plans to develop Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar, alongside transforming Vikarabad into a prominent tourist destination.

Revanth emphasised the importance of electing a reliable representative like Ranjith Reddy to Parliament to facilitate securing funds from the Centre for Chevella’s development.

“Chevella set a precedent for transformative changes in the country after former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy embarked on his historic padayatra from Chevella to Icchapuram. Upon assuming office, he introduced groundbreaking schemes such as crop loan waivers, fee reimbursement, and Arogyasri. That’s why winning here is paramount for Congress,” he remarked.

During the gathering, an attendee fell ill, prompting Revanth to halt his speech. He instructed party workers to assist the individual and ensure they received medical attention. Revanth then urged the police personnel present to take necessary action. The crowd echoed with chants of “Jai Revanth Anna” as he resumed his address.