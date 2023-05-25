Telangana CM announces Rs 105 crore for formation day fete

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday decided to provide Rs 105 crore for the decennial celebrations of Telangana state formation, beginning on June 2.

First Conference of District Collectors, begins in the new #TelanganaSecretariat .



CM #KCR discussing the preparatory arrangements for the 21-day celebrations planning in #Telangana on 10th anniversary of the

State Formation.



Ministers, Secretaries, SPs.. also takes part. pic.twitter.com/KZEX2WJwiy — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 25, 2023

At a meeting with district collectors at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, the chief minister announced that the money will be released to the collectors for state-wide celebrations.

ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు అధ్యక్షతన డాక్టర్ బి.ఆర్.అంబేద్కర్ తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర సచివాలయంలో ప్రారంభమైన జిల్లా కలెక్టర్ల కాన్ఫరెన్స్. ఈ కాన్ఫరెన్స్ లో మంత్రులు, ప్రభుత్వ శాఖల కార్యదర్శులు, జిల్లా కలెక్టర్లు, ఎస్పీలు, ఇతర ఉన్నతాధికారులు పాల్గొన్నారు. pic.twitter.com/pZThBkN446 — Telangana With KCR (@TSwithKCR) May 25, 2023

KCR directed the officials to ensure that the 21-day-long celebrations are organised in a grand manner highlighting the sacrifices made by the martyrs and the state’s achievements during the last 10 years.

He recalled that as a result of six decades of struggle and sacrifices, the Telangana state was achieved in the democratic and parliamentary way. He said the progress made by Telangana in a short period has made the nation proud.

Ministers, government advisors, Chief Minister’s advisors, chief secretary, secretaries in Chief Minister’s Office, district collectors, superintendents of police, Director General of Police and other top officials were participating in the day-long meeting.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure conduct of the daily programmes from village to the state level in a festive atmosphere. He gave directions to them on the programmes to be held in villages, constituencies and districts.

He asked the district collectors to coordinate with ministers, MLAs and other public representatives for smooth conduct of the celebrations.

KCR will inaugurate the celebrations on June 2 by paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park in Hyderabad. Later, he will unfurl the national flag at Telangana secretariat premises and address the participants.

As per the schedule already announced, daily programmes will be held to highlight the progress achieved by the state in sectors like electricity, agriculture, irrigation, healthcare and industry.

The programmes will also highlight various schemes being implemented for welfare of farmers and other sections of people.