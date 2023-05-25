Telangana Formation Day: CS reviews arrangements for inaugural

Hyderabad: The chief secretary to the government, A Shanti Kumari held a high-level review meeting with various department heads on the implementation of the inaugural program of the Telangana State Incarnation Decade celebrations.

The CS directed the department heads to appoint nodal officers for their respective departments to oversee arrangements for the upcoming celebrations.

Roads and buildings department officials were directed to make adequate shamianas, seating and other arrangements for those attending the inaugural function.

While asking the HODs to highlight the achievements of each department during the last nine years of the formation of the state, Santhi Kumari said that all the important public monuments and buildings, including Charminar and Clock Tower, Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Assembly should be illuminated with lights on all days.

“With the coordination of GHMC, the floral decoration should be done at the Martyrs’ Stupa in Gun Park and LED screens must be set up in the meeting hall,” said Santhi Kumari.

Director general of police Anjani Kumar, municipal administration and urban development principal secretary Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary (energy) Sunil Sharma and Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand and other senior officials were present at the review meeting.