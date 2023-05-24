Telangana plans wide range of activities for formation day celebrations

Hyderabad: From farmers’ day to celebrations at water bodies and from literature day to tribal festival, a wide range of activities are scheduled as part of the 21-day long decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, beginning June 2.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has planned grand celebrations to highlight the state’s achievements during the last nine years.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is holding high-level review meetings with ministers and officials almost on a daily basis to personally finalise the activities during the celebrations and monitor the preparations.

Apparently, with an eye on the assembly elections scheduled to be held in November-December, the KCR government is going all out to celebrate the formation day in a grand manner to highlight what it calls the rapid strides made by the state across sectors.

KCR will inaugurate the celebrations on June 2 by paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park in Hyderabad. Later, he will unfurl the national flag at Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana secretariat premises and address the participants. Ministers will participate in the celebrations to be held in the districts.

June 3 will be celebrated as Telangana Farmers Day. The State Agriculture department will organise several programmes at Rythu Vedikas to highlight the achievements of the state’s agriculture sector, free electricity, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other schemes. Public representatives and officials will participate in the community dine with all the farmers.

Safety Day (Suraksha Day) will be observed on June 4. The State Police department will organise programmes to explain the efforts of the police to maintain law and order in the state, friendly police policy and the efficient services.

To highlight the achievements of the energy sector June 5 will be celebrated as ‘Telangana Vidyuttu Vijayotsavam’. There will be meetings at constituency level to explain the qualitative change achieved by the state in the power sector. Singareni celebrations will also be held on the same day.

Telangana Industrial growth Festival will be held the next day (June 6) to highlight progress achieved in the industrial sector.

June 7 will be celebrated as Irrigation water day. Meetings will be organised in each constituency to explain the progress achieved in the irrigation sector. The State Irrigation department will hold a state-level meeting in Hyderabad which will be attended by KCR.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, June 8 will be celebrated as ‘Oorura Cheruvula Panduga’ (celebrations at Water bodies in every village) Cultural programmes including Batukamma and Bonalu will be held. Fishermen will take out rallies and meetings on the embankments of the pond are planned. Leaders and people join the lunch near the ponds.

‘Telangana Sankshema Sambaralu’ (Celebrations of welfare programmes) will be held on June 9. Meetings will be held with the beneficiaries of Asara Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi and other welfare schemes extended by the government at the constituency level.

Telangana Good Governance day will be celebrated on June 10. Meetings will be organised in all the district headquarters and programs will be held to convey the benefits of making government systems more accessible to the people through administrative reforms in the state.

Telangana Literature Day will be celebrated on June 11. District level kavi Sammelanams and state level programmes will be held.

Telangana Run will be held on June 12. The state police department will organise the event in all the constituency centres. Youth, students, public representatives, officials and others will participate.

Telangana Women’s Welfare Day will be celebrated on June 13 to explain the programmes and welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the welfare of women. Awards will be given to the best women employees.

Telangana Medical Day on June 14 will highlight the revolutionary developments in the medical and health sector. The health department will explain to people the medical facilities provided to them by strengthening the infrastructure. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of a 2,000 bed super specialty hospital and expansion of NIMS, Hyderabad.

Telangana Palle Pragathi Day on June 15 will showcase the progress achieved by Telangana villages which have become a role model for the country. This will be followed by Telangana Pattana pragathi Day on June 16 to highlight progress achieved by urban bodies.

Telangana Tribal Festival will be celebrated on June 17. Meetings will be held in the newly-formed tribal villages. Officials will explain the measures taken by the government for tribal welfare.

The government has also planned the Telangana Drinking Water Festival on June 18. As Telangana region suffered a lot due to drinking water scarcity in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh , the programme will highlight transformation of Telangana into a 100 per cent drinking water supply state through Mission Bhagiratha.

Under Telangana Green Festival (Haritha utsavam) on June 19, a large-scale plantation programme will be taken in all villages and towns across the state. The programme will explain the efforts made to increase greenery in the state by the state Forest Department and the improvement of forest cover in the state.

June 20 will be celebrated as Telangana Education Day. Meetings will be organised in all educational institutions across the state highlighting the achievements in the field of education.

Telangana Spiritual Day will be held on June 21 with various programmes at temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship.

The celebrations will conclude on June 22 with Telangana Martyrs Commemoration Day. People in villages, towns, cities and schools will pay homage to the martyrs and observe silence. A big rally will be taken out in memory of martyrs at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. KCR will inaugurate the newly-constructed Martyrs Memorial near Tank Bund.