State Street announces expansion in Hyderabad; 5K new jobs to come up

Hyderabad: State Street Corporation, one of the world’s leading specialist in providing institutional investors with investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading services, on Tuesday announced its expansion in Hyderabad, adding 5K new jobs to the employment market.

The news was announced by state IT minister KT Rama Rao after a meeting with the company’s team in Boston.

“Good news from Boston Big boost to Hyderabad’s BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) sector

@StateStreet one of World’s largest asset management companies with over $40 trillion under its custody, is expanding big in Hyderabad by adding 5,000 new jobs Not only are they hiring some exciting jobs under AI augmentation, Data Analytics and emerging technologies, State Street is housing global roles for Accounting, HR, and others in the Hyderabad Hyderabad now becomes the second largest presence for State Street after its Boston Headquarters. So proud!!,” he tweeted.