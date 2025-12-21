Telangana CM appears in Nampally Court, cases adjourned to Feb 4

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before a court of magistrates in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Saturday evening, December 20, in connection with multiple pending cases against him.

After hearing arguments, the court adjourned the hearing in these matters to February 4, 2026.

Also Read Telangana to introduce legislation against hate speech: Revanth

The cases include a 2016 matter related to a student and an unemployment rally held at Osmania University without prior permission. Another case was filed by Tirumalgiri police during the COVID‑19 pandemic, alleging that Revanth Reddy violated mask norms.

A third case comes from Mathampally in Suryapet district, where police registered an FIR against him for allegedly holding a political party‑led dharna without proper permissions.

Revanth Reddy personally attended the proceedings in the court of the Magistrate for Public Representatives in Nampally. His lawyer, Visweswara Rao, later told reporters outside the court that the chief minister had appeared in the Mathampally, Tirumalgiri, and the Osmania University rally permission cases.

Court proceedings and plea

During the hearing, the presiding judge asked the chief minister whether he had committed any offence in these cases. Revanth Reddy responded in the negative, stating he had not committed any crime.

Visweswara Rao said that so far, three of the cases pending against the chief minister had already been quashed by the court. However, 12 cases remain pending, and the chief minister will continue to appear before the court as and when required for further hearings.

The court’s decision to defer the next hearing to February 4 gives both the prosecution and defence additional time to prepare arguments and evidence in the remaining matters.