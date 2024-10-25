Telangana CM asks officials to ready final sports policy draft by Nov

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials concerned to prepare the final draft of Telangana’s sports policy by the end of November 2024. He suggested the officials conduct a detailed study and seek advice from the experts and prominent sports persons, to bring out the best sports policy in the country.

During a review meeting held on the proposed Telangana state sports policy at his residence on Friday, October 25, Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to frame the bill for Young India Sports University at a faster pace.

He asked the officials to utilise the available sports resources efficiently and to upgrade the existing stadiums and sports complexes in tune with future requirements.

The officials briefed Revanth Reddy about the details of the Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU), Young India Sports Academy (YISA) and Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) which were going to play a major part in the new sports policy.

Explaining his understanding of the sports-related issues identified during his visit to the National Sports University in South Korea recently, he suggested the officials consider the subjects discussed with the university’s representatives by the state government’s delegation.

The authorities were also advised to study the sporty policy adopted by the University of Queensland in Australia, which has been recognised as one of the best institutions in the field of sports.

Revanth Reddy directed the officials to finalise the governing body for the sports university within ten days and prepare a sports calendar for the national and international competitions immediately.

He asked the officials to approach the Indian Olympic Association, requesting it to host the national games in Telangana in the next two years.