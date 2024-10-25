KTR accuses Telangana CM Revanth of phone tapping

Hyderabad: BRS party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy of phone tapping opposition leaders’ and his own ministers’ phone conversations.

In an open challenge to Revanth Reddy, KTR dared him to take a lie detector test before cameras to prove he was not engaging in phone tapping.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy’s government is tapping not only ministers but even leaders within his own party. KTR added, “If Revanth has the courage, let him join me for a public lie detector test and declare openly that he is not involved in wiretapping ministers or opposition members.”

KTR also pointed out the 2015 cash for votes case where Revanth Reddy was allegedly caught with a bag containing Rs. 50 lakh in a vote-for-note case where he tried to purchase a legislator. “How someone with such a record of unethical actions could speak against us,” KTR stated.

He continued by expressing disappointment in the ‘failure’ of Revanth’s government to fulfil key promises and guarantees within the first 100 days in office.

KTR questions Rahul Gandhi

KTR addressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘inconsistency’, questioning why Rahul, who speaks of justice and equality and the constitution in Delhi, remains silent about the Congress-led government’s actions ‘against’ marginalized communities in Telangana.

KTR urged Rahul Gandhi to focus on safeguarding Telangana’s communities from Congress-led ‘bulldozer raj’ that threatens poorer communities.

Reflecting on BRS’s achievements over the past ten years, KTR cited the success of various development programs, from the IT sector to agriculture, noting that the BRS government had accomplished significant improvements for Telangana’s urban and rural sectors.

He emphasized the importance of BRS’s schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema for farmers, and the Aasara pensions increased from Rs. 200 to Rs. 2,000 for welfare.

KTR affirmed that the people of Hyderabad have shown overwhelming support for the state’s progress and extended heartfelt thanks for their continued trust.