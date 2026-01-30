Telangana CM completes leadership training at Harvard University

The six-day ‘Leadership in the 21st Century’ programme ran from 7 am to 6 pm daily, with Revanth Reddy among 62 participants from across the world.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th January 2026 12:30 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has successfully completed the six-day leadership programme that he enrolled for at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

The programme, “Leadership in the 21st Century” was held every day from 7 am to 6 pm, in temperatures around -15 to -24 degrees Celsius. The classes began on January 25.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cohort of 62 students at the Harvard Kennedy School completed their executive education programme,” an official release said here on Friday.

Add as a preferred source on Google

After successful completion of programme, the students were given the certificates by the faculty, it said.

During his stay, Reddy met the top officials of the famed institution and sought collaboration with the Kennedy School. He also interacted with a group of Indian students at the university.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th January 2026 12:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button