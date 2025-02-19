Telangana CM conducting caste census for political gain: BJP MP Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender has criticized chief minister A Revanth Reddy for conducting a caste census in the state for “political gain without proper legal and scientific backing.”

He claimed that the government was compelled to conduct a second survey due to strong public opposition.

Rajender demanded that if the Congress government is sincere and committed, it should establish a legally sound commission and conduct the caste census scientifically, similar to the approaches taken in Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

He voiced these concerns during meetings held in Khammam and Mahabubabad on Tuesday, February 18, in support of Puli Sarotham Reddy, the BJP candidate for the joint Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers MLC election.

Rajender questioned how the BC (Backward Classes) population in the Congress government’s caste census was reported to be 46 per cent.

He challenged the chief minister to explain the decrease in the BC population.

He criticized the Congress party for not appointing a BC leader as chief minister despite ruling the state for nearly 45 years.

He further added that while the previous government under ex-chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) faced opposition from the public after nine years, Revanth Reddy’s administration has already encountered opposition within nine months.

Rajender also accused the chief minister of making inappropriate remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste.

He pointed out that the central government recently allocated Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the budget for states to set up industries and suggested that the state government could establish the Bayyaram steel industry.

He assured me that the Centre is ready to approve it if a DPR (Detailed Project Report) is prepared and sent.