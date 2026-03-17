Telangana CM congratulates Sahitya Akademi Award winner Nandini Sidha Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated poet Nandini Sidha Reddy, who won the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025.

The chief minister said the renowned Telangana writer is a great humanist who illustrated the plight of mankind and fragmentation of relationships during the Covid pandemic in the book “Animesha” which won the award for Sidha Reddy.

The CM also praised Sidha Reddy for his invaluable contribution during the Telangana movement through his writings, an official release said.

Nandini Sidha Reddy was among 24 authors in as many languages who will receive the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025, the National Academy of Letters announced on Monday.

Sidha Reddy has been named the recipient of his work ‘Animesha’ in Telugu.

KTR, Harish Rao also laud Reddy

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and floor deputy leader T Harish Rao also praised the recognition given to Nandini Sidda Reddy, highlighting his lasting influence on Telugu literature and Telangana’s cultural identity.

KTR noted that as the first chairman of the Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Sidda Reddy played a key role in shaping modern Telugu poetry and promoting the spirit of the region, adding that the award honours his decades-long literary contributions.

Harish Rao echoed similar sentiments, describing him as a powerful voice who captured the essence of Telangana through his writings and stating that the award rightfully acknowledges his impact on the State’s literary and cultural landscape.

(With excerpts from PTI)