Telangana: CM demands caste census to be considered for 2025 population census

Hyderabad: Assuring that the state government will complete the caste census and give the BCs the representation they deserve in the local body elections, Chief minister A Revanth Reddy demanded that Telangana caste survey be considered as the basis for taking up the population census in 2025.

He was addressing a consultative meeting on Telangana caste census which was held at Mahatma Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenpally, for which leader of the opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was the chief guest.

The consultative meeting went for over an hour, during which a resolution was passed, reassuring what he demanded.

To know the soci-economic, political, educational, employment situation in the state, and to provide jobs this caste survey was crucial, which he said he will take the word of the leader of his party as his duty and complete the caste census.