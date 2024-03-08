Telangana CM greets people on Shivaratri, International Women’s Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of International Women’s Day and Maha Shivaratri.

An official release issued by the CMO said that Reddy prayed to lord Shiva to grant peace and prosperity to the people of Telangana.

The CM said that Shivaratri is celebrated with fasting, rituals, chanting and meditation by the devotees and hoped that Lord Shiva would shower blessings on this auspicious day.

In a separate release, the CM extended greetings to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The Chief Minister said that women representation in administration and governance has increased significantly and that the state government is taking necessary measures to help women develop and progress in all fields.

The newly elected Congress government already implemented free bus travel and Rs 500 gas cylinder supply scheme to every household to empower women, the CM said.

Reddy said that he strongly wants women to get equal opportunities and equal rights in all fields.

With an objective to uplift women, the CM said that the government will introduce some more innovative programmes through women Self Help Groups (SHG).

Exuding confidence that Telangana will be a role model in women empowerment and welfare in the country, Reddy said a slew of new schemes will also be introduced to support women in the coming days.