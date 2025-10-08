Telangana CM holds meeting on BC reservation case in HC

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other cabinet colleagues, besides other ruling Congress leaders, to discuss the petitions against Backward Classes reservation in local bodies, which is likely to come up for hearing in the High Court on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the arguments the government would present in support of the reservation, official sources said.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan attended the meeting held on Tuesday.

The Telangana High Court on September 27 posted the hearing on October 8 over petitions challenging the state government’s order providing 42 percent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

The petitioners prayed for setting aside the Government Order (GO) issued on September 26, providing a 42 percent quota to BCs.

The petitioners contended that provision of 42 percent reservation in the ensuing Local Body elections would exceed the cap of 50 percent reservation, which is illegal and contrary to the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the past.

The High Court had earlier directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct elections to the Gram Panchayats by September 30.

Fulfilling an election promise, the Congress government in Telangana had last month issued an order to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.