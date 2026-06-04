Telangana CM inspects irrigation projects in Palamuru region

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with a delegation of ministers, toured irrigation projects in Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Thursday, June 4, before holding a review meeting with irrigation officials in Nagarkurnool district.

His two-day tour of the Palamuru region began at Katrevulapalli village of Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district, where he held a review meeting with the irrigation officials on the works of the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He viewed the photo exhibits of the project and gave suggestions.

En route to Gudemdoddi Reservoir, Revanth took an aerial survey of the Koilsagar and Priyadarshini Jurala projects.

The chief minister was briefed on a proposal to increase the storage capacity of the Gudemdoddi Reservoir from 1.1 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) to 15 TMC at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crore.

Officials also updated him on reservoirs already constructed under the Nettempadu project and those pending completion. He inspected the pumps installed in Phase 1 of the Nettempadu Project, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,428 crore to provide irrigation to 2 lakh acres of land.

About the Ghattu Lift Irrigation Scheme, officials said that two pumps have been installed to lift 810 cusecs of water. A proposal was made to increase the project’s capacity to 3 TMC.

Officials informed the chief minister that under Phase 2 of the Tummilla project, the Mallammakunta Reservoir needs to be constructed with a storage capacity of 1 TMC at an estimated cost of Rs 543 crore. They added that land acquisition for the reservoir is currently underway.

He flew to Somasila, where he held a review meeting with irrigation officials on various projects in the Palamuru region, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Inspection of PRLIS, public meeting in Jadcherla on Friday

On Friday, June 5, Revanth Reddy will visit the pump house of PRLIS at Yellur Reservoir. He will visit the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme’s pump house and the Vattem Reservoir in Nagarkurnool.

He will inspect the package 14 and 15 works under PRLIS at Karivena reservoir in Bhootpur mandal of Mahabubnagar district, followed by taking a stock of the progress of the works at package 17 and 18 of Udandapur reservoir in Jadcherla mandal.

His two-day tour will end at a public meeting in Jadcherla on Friday evening.