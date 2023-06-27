KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple in Maharashtra

Pandharpur: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday offered prayers at the Vitthal Rukmini temple in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur.

Rao’s visit to the pilgrimage town came two days ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao reaches Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/2KUjC0Wy8Q — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

పండరిపూర్ లో శ్రీ విట్ఠల్ రుక్మిణీ దేవీ ఆలయంలో ప్రత్యేక పూజల్లో పాల్గొన్న ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కేసీఆర్.



CM Sri KCR offered special pooja at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Devi Temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/5xBgyWcX5F — BRS Party (@BRSparty) June 27, 2023

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Pandharpur on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles, a BRS leader said.

Rao’s visit also comes days after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders questioned his intentions behind making a serious push into Maharashtra, saying this would undermine the Opposition’s unity bid against the BJP.