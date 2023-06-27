KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple in Maharashtra

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders said that KCR's intentions behind making a serious push into Maharashtra would undermine the Opposition's unity bid against the BJP.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th June 2023 11:31 am IST
KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple in Maharashtra
KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple in Maharashtra

Pandharpur: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday offered prayers at the Vitthal Rukmini temple in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur.

Rao’s visit to the pilgrimage town came two days ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Also Read
Maharashtra opposition questions ‘intention’ behind KCR’s 2-day visit

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Pandharpur on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles, a BRS leader said.

MS Education Academy

Rao’s visit also comes days after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders questioned his intentions behind making a serious push into Maharashtra, saying this would undermine the Opposition’s unity bid against the BJP.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th June 2023 11:31 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button