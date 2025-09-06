Telangana CM launches ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal, criticizes ‘Dharani’ system

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has said that his government has launched the ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal for land administration to address the problems allegedly created by the ‘Dharani’ land records management system introduced during the previous BRS regime.

Speaking at an event where he handed over appointment letters to the newly-recruited ‘Grama Palana Officers (GPOs) (village administration officers) on Friday, he said people of the state wanted “liberation” from ‘Dharani’.

“After the formation of Telangana, the then rulers created a ‘bhoot’ (evil spirit) called ‘Dharani’ to grab lands with a thirst for money and lands,” he said.

Without naming the BRS government, he alleged that the former regime portrayed Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) as “black sheep” to prevent them from exposing “loot” of lands.

The BRS regime transferred the VROs and VRAs to other departments to get rid of them, he alleged.

During his ‘padayatra’ before the assembly elections in 2023, Reddy said people urged him to provide relief from ‘Dharani’, which caused many difficulties in land records management and administration.

Before the assembly polls, Congress had promised to replace ‘Dharani’, he said.

The Congress government tried to address the problems caused by ‘Dharani’ by replacing it with the ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal.

He urged the GPOs to adopt a pro-people approach to restore trust and correct the negative perception created by the previous government on VROs and VRAs.