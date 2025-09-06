Telangana CM launches ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal, criticizes ‘Dharani’ system

"After the formation of Telangana, the then rulers created a 'bhoot' (evil spirit) called 'Dharani' to grab lands with a thrist for money and lands," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th September 2025 9:44 am IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy addresses a meeting
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy addresses a meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has said that his government has launched the ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal for land administration to address the problems allegedly created by the ‘Dharani’ land records management system introduced during the previous BRS regime.

Speaking at an event where he handed over appointment letters to the newly-recruited ‘Grama Palana Officers (GPOs) (village administration officers) on Friday, he said people of the state wanted “liberation” from ‘Dharani’.

“After the formation of Telangana, the then rulers created a ‘bhoot’ (evil spirit) called ‘Dharani’ to grab lands with a thirst for money and lands,” he said.

MS Teachers

Without naming the BRS government, he alleged that the former regime portrayed Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) as “black sheep” to prevent them from exposing “loot” of lands.

The BRS regime transferred the VROs and VRAs to other departments to get rid of them, he alleged.

During his ‘padayatra’ before the assembly elections in 2023, Reddy said people urged him to provide relief from ‘Dharani’, which caused many difficulties in land records management and administration.

Before the assembly polls, Congress had promised to replace ‘Dharani’, he said.

The Congress government tried to address the problems caused by ‘Dharani’ by replacing it with the ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal.

He urged the GPOs to adopt a pro-people approach to restore trust and correct the negative perception created by the previous government on VROs and VRAs.

Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th September 2025 9:44 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button