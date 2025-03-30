Telangana CM launches fine grain rice distribution scheme

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) over his inability to distribute fine grain rice to the poor.

Launching the fine grain rice distribution scheme from Huzurnagar constituency on Sunday, March 30, CM Revanth reminded that the public distribution system (PDS) scheme was first introduced by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1957, seventy-three years ago.

“When the Congress came to power in Telangana, it was revealed that rice worth Rs 21,000 crore was lying wasted in several rice mills across the state. We ensured ‘middlemen’, who were running a PDS rice recycling scam, looting Rs 10,000 crore of people’s money, were brought to justice,” CM Revanth said.

CM Revanth alleged that during KCR’s tenure, the BRS government refused to buy paddy from farmers, even telling them they would have to hang themselves if they cultivated it. “Telangana farmers struggled to get even Rs 2,000 per quintal for their paddy and KCR sold the crop from his farmhouse to Kaveri Seeds for Rs 4,500 per quintal,” the chief minister claimed.

He also alleged that some persons were trying to obstruct the state government’s work. However, he asserted that the people of the Nalgonda region were ready to throw chili powder at any BRS worker or member of another party who attempted to do so.