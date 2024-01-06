Telangana CM launches ‘Mega Master Plan-2050’ for industries

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the state government’s plan to introduce ‘Mega Master Plan-2050’ for industrial growth across Telangana.

The focus is on creating a friendly industrial policy to attract investments, intending to develop ‘Pharma Villages’ and a ‘Regional Ring Road’ to help employ 35 lakh unemployed people in the state.

During a meeting with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) representatives at the Secretariat on Saturday, the chief minister emphasised the shift towards a ‘friendly industrial policy’ to attract investments.

“There is no place for misconceptions and apprehensions about industrial development. The Congress government will adopt a new policy and dispel doubts that we are focused only on the welfare of rural people and village development,” the chief minister stated.

New ring road for rural connectivity

The plan involves dividing Telangana into three clusters: an Urban Cluster within Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), a Semi-Urban Cluster between ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and a Rural Cluster beyond RRR.

“These clusters will help to encourage the establishment of industries,” he said.

‘Pharma Villages’ instead of Pharma Cities

A key part of the master plan 2050 is the development of ‘Pharma Villages’ instead of Pharma Cities, aiming to improve the connectivity of the 14 radial roads on ORR and national highways.

“A pharma village of around 1,000 to 3,000 acres will be developed close to these radial roads and highways. The government will prepare plans to develop these industries with required infrastructure and amenities like schools and hospitals in a pollution-free environment,” Revanth Reddy explained.

The chief minister also detailed plans for establishing food processing, sports, automobile, and organic clusters along with IT, pharma, and health industries in Zaheerabad.

“Hyderabad has enormous potential for manufacturing and production of Defence equipment and Navy sector, and investors should focus on it. A new solar power policy will be introduced which extends incentives to investors in the Solar Energy sector,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed the separation of elections, politics, and development, advocating for transparent and visionary development. He invited entrepreneurs and investors for discussions, offering 24/7 availability for productive decision-making.

Revanth Reddy opined that elections, politics, and development are different aspects. “Our government’s main goal is transparent development with a vision. I will be available 24×7 in the office for entrepreneurs and investors to hold meetings with me to make productive decisions,” Revanth Reddy said.

He further stated, “There are about 35 lakh unemployed people in the state and we do not consider them as a burden like the previous government did. For us, they are valuable human resources for industrial development.” adding, “To address this, skill training centres will be established to undergo skill development training and secure jobs anywhere.”

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Santhi Kumari, various government officials, and CII representatives, including C Shekhar Reddy, Anil Kumar, Dr Mohan Reddy, and others.