Telangana CM lays foundation for development projects in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy laid foundation stones for a 430-bed hospital and two other projects in Kodangal on Friday, May 8.

The estimated cost of the hospital is Rs 250 crore. It is being constructed so that residents don’t have to travel to Hyderabad for medical needs. Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha also attended the ceremony.

The hospital is one of the three projects inaugurated by Reddy in Vikarabad. He performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the reconstruction of the Sri Mahalakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple, costing approximately Rs 110 crores.

He will also inaugurate reconstruction works for the Venugopalaswamy Temple in Kosgi and the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Daulatabad, with allocations of Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.14 crore, respectively.

Kodangal as model constituency

Following the inauguration of the three projects, the chief minister addressed the public, saying he would transform Kodangal into a model constituency.

The CM said that the Narayanpet–Kodangal lift irrigation scheme would be completed within 18 months to bring Krishna river waters to the region, which has long faced water scarcity.

He assured that there were no hurdles in funding and that the project would transform agriculture in the area.

Speaking of welfare measures, he said the government was implementing schemes such as farm loan waiver, ration distribution, housing and education support. He also stressed improvements in road connectivity, stating that roads had been built for every village and hamlet.

Reddy said Kodangal would soon emerge as an education hub, with medical, engineering, nursing and polytechnic colleges, along with other institutions, being established.

He added that an industrial park over 2,300 acres would be developed near Lagacharla, creating employment opportunities for locals.

He further noted that railway connectivity in the region was nearing completion, and a cement industry would be set up soon.

The chief minister called for people to rise above political differences and work collectively for development, setting a target to complete key projects in Kodangal by December 2027.