Telangana CM likely to become VC of state universities

Hyderabad: The state’s chief minister is likely to be the vice-chancellor of state universities in Telangana. An amendment is likely to be made in the Act to make the state Chief Minister as vice chancellor of the universities in Telangana.

Recently the government of West Bengal has passed a law to make the state Chief Minister as vice chancellor of the State’s universities. In Tamilnadu too the chief minister is the vice chancellor of the universities.

This trend is likely to be adopted by other non BJP ruling States. The state governors are appointed by the central government. Current development in Telangana is tantamount to decreasing the governor’s authority.

The late NT Rama Rao was the first chief minister who became the vice chancellor of NT Rama Rao Health University. This trend is spreading in other states.

After Mamta Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, becomes the vice chancellor of state universities, the Telangana state is likely to follow suit.

However, the students of Osmania University say that the Chief Minister of Telangana has failed to solve any of the university’s problems. He has failed to visit the university. This is the same situation pertaining to other universities in the state. If this situation persists there will not be any change in the condition of the universities if the Chief Minister becomes its vice chancellor, the students said.