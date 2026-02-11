Telangana CM meets Kharge, discusses key political developments

The chief minister was accompanied by Congress Rajya Sabha member Mallu Ravi and Lok Sabha MPs Anil Kumar Yadav and K Raghuveer Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi
New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in the national capital on Wednesday.

The meeting, described as cordial, saw discussions on key political developments and matters of public importance, an official statement said.

The meeting assumed significance amid the ongoing political developments in Telangana and at the national level, though the specific issues discussed were not immediately shared.

