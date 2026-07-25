Telangana CM moots enacting law to deal with drug menace

CM directs officials to examine a stringent anti-drug law, proposes holding educational institutions accountable if narcotics are found on their campuses.

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducting a review meeting
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducting a review meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 24, directed officials to study the possibility of enacting a tough law to deal with the drug menace.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on checking drug abuse, favoured making managements of educational institutions responsible if drugs are found on their premises.

The managements should be held accountable if narcotic substances are found in their campuses, he said, adding that they should also be directed to make special arrangements to identify any changes in the behaviour of students.

Subhan Bakery

While those caught consuming drugs should be admitted to de-addiction centres, repeated offenders should be handed out tough punishment, he said, according to an official statement.

Aiming to check the menace of drugs, the state government has set up the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE Force), among other measures.

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