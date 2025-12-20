Telangana CM offers sacred chadar to Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on behalf of the state government, offered the traditional Ghilaf-e-Mubarak (sacred chadar) to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan.

The chadar was presented at the Secretariat, in the presence of minority welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin, minister of information and public relations Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Telangana Haj Committee chairman Syed Afzal Qadri Pasha Biabani, Telangana Wakf Board chairman Hussain S, TMREIS vice chairman Faheem Qureshi, Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation (TSMFC) chairman Obaidullah Kotwal and other leaders. Senior Congress leaders Vem Narender Reddy and Mohd Ali Shabbir were also present.

The chadar will be placed at the Dargah during the upcoming 814th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.