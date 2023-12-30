Telangana CM orders probe into reservation policy of private varsities

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy has taken a firm stance against private universities in Telangana operating without implementing reservations for SC and ST communities.

He said reservations in these educational institutions for SC and ST communities are a constitutional obligation. CM has directed officials to conduct a detailed investigation into the practice of these universities and enact a law, if necessary, to ensure the implementation of these reservations in private universities.

CM Revanth Reddy has also called for an in-depth enquiry into the expenditure of funds under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, (a part of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan). He instructed officials to give a comprehensive report on the utilisation of these funds to date.

Chief minister also noted that many institutes are operating without basic facilities or qualified staff, and said that these universities are set up on disputed lands, causing difficulties for many people.

He asked the officials to investigate all aspects by scrutinising permissions, guidelines, government-provided facilities, student numbers, fee structures, fee reimbursement policies, and the qualifications of teaching and non-teaching staff.