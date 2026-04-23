Telangana CM overseas scholarship: 100 seats allotted for Christian students

Hyderabad: Under the CM’s overseas scholarship scheme, 100 seats will now be exclusively allocated for Christian students in Telangana.

Out of the existing 500 seats, Muslims are allotted 96 per cent of the seats, that is 480 seats, whereas Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, Sikhs and Parsis are allotted five seats each.

Any unfilled seats from the 500 are reallocated to Muslim students.

The 100 seats for Christians have been added over the existing quota, bringing the total beneficiaries under the scheme to 600.

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Eligibility criteria

The scheme allows candidates whose family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum from all sources to pursue postgraduate or doctoral studies abroad.

Beneficiaries will be given a scholarship grant of up to Rs 20 lakh and a one-way flight ticket. Only one child from a family is eligible for the scheme.