Telangana CM proposes AI integration in traffic signals

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed an integrated system of traffic signals across Hyderabad and the adoption of high-tech solutions for hassle-free traffic management.

Analog Founder and CEO Alex Kipman and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Managing Director P Krishna Reddy met CM Revanth Reddy at the Bodhi Pavilion in the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute on Wednesday, July 1.

Analog and MEIL showed how traffic signals across the city can utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to regulate traffic flow during rains.

During the meeting, the CM made several suggestions to the two organizations on the use of physical intelligence in Hyderabad. The Company heads briefed the CM about the Hyderabad traffic pilot project and how technology could be utilised for immediate solutions to address challenges in urban areas. They outlined their vision for “Next Generation Intelligent Infrastructure” and solutions based on “Physical Intelligence,” which they said is essential for future generations.

Kipman and Krishna Reddy explained how physical intelligence—sensors and robotics—could help develop safe, efficient, and responsive urban transportation systems. The meeting highlighted the potential for creating “Cognitive Cities”—urban environments capable of tasks such as adjusting traffic signal systems based on real-time congestion, detecting and repairing water leaks in advance, managing power supply according to demand, and clearing paths for ambulances and fire tenders during emergencies.

MoU signed

Both organisations emphasised on the emerging technologies used to address the needs of rapidly growing cities by enhancing government operational efficiency, improving citizen services, and facilitating data-driven infrastructure planning.

Analog and MEIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of the Chief Minister, with the joint venture playing an important role in strengthening mutual technical cooperation and fostering innovation-led infrastructure development.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Advisor K Ramakrishna Rao, and B Ajith Reddy (CEO of Invest and Additional MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail) participated in the meeting.