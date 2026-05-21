Telangana CM proposes QR code to register police complaints

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Revanth Reddy has proposed a QR code system in all police stations for the public to be able to register police complaints via it. The suggestion was made during a review meeting held with officials of the police department after which he announced that an action plan is being prepared to strengthen policing in the state for the next 10 years, wherein the CM warned that he will not tolerate any negligence regarding law and order.

During the high level meeting, CM Revanth emphasised that special focus should be given to curbing cyber crime, drugs menace, zero tolerance on corruption in the police department and also on replacing outdated weapons with advanced firearms in all police stations under the action plan.

Police officials were instructed to conduct regular review meetings, and the Telangana CM also said that district superintendents should embark on regular tours in their respective jurisdiction. He also asked IG level officers to monitor things regularly. Police Commissioners and GHMC officials were also to take strict action along with intensifying night patrolling in Hyderabad.

“Since the nature of crime was changing fast, the CM asserted that the police department should be prepared to face new challenges by leveraging the advanced technology and also drone based policing in the future. the CM said that due diligence and caution should also be exercised when granting permissions for events involving VIPs and celebrities,” said a press release from the Telangana Chief Minister’s office.

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the drug menace and Ganja smuggling in Hyderabad and Telangana, and instructed the police to develop special surveillance apart from establishing de-addiction centers for drug victims.

Corruption in police will not be tolerated: CM

The CM also ordered the expansion of the CCTV network and effective utilization of the Central Command and Control Center. “The Chief Minister warned that corruption in the police wing will not be tolerated. CM Revanth Reddy suggested to adopt QR code system to file complaints in all police stations, integration of road safety and traffic management in a single unit,” the release aded.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the selection for deployment in the Cyber Crime Wing should take place during the initial police training and coordination among all departments and senior officials must be significantly enhanced. Revanth Reddy also directed the to introduce a specialized course on cybercrime for the Police department at the state run Skills University.

CM Revanth Reddy also wanted the upgradation of the technological capabilities within the Vigilance Department to focus its attention on individuals who caused loss to government revenue. “Based on data analysis, the Vigilance Department should focus its efforts on combating organized crime. A study should be conducted regarding the feasibility of granting additional powers to the Vigilance Department. If any official wants to leave their headquarters, they must inform their superiors,” the CM said.

CM seeks report from Fire Dept on transition to electric vehicles

The Chief Minister during the meeting in Hyderabad also stressed that all the vehicles in the Police Department should be transitioned to electric vehicles (EVs). In view of fire mishap threats, the CM said that a comprehensive report on strengthening the Fire Department should be prepared and submitted by June 15.

The Fire Department was also asked take proactive measures to prevent fire accidents, rather than responding after the incident occurred. “Strong coordination between the Municipal Department, Water Board and HYDRAA is required for the maintenance of stormwater drains (Nalas). Coordination between Police, Traffic Police, Water Board and HYDRAA should also be strengthened to maintain the manholes during monsoon season,” stated the CM, according to the release.

Food adulteration

Taking serious note of the increasing food adulteration, the Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to finalise modalities to bring a new act to curb adulteration with stringent action. Cancer cases are rising at an alarming rate due to food adulteration, he said.