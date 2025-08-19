Telangana CM questions BJP-run Centre over urea shortage in state

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, August 19 questioned the silence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Parliament regarding the urea shortage in the state.

Reddy raised the question as Congress MPs from Telangana, along with Priyanka Gandhi, protested in the Parliament premises, demanding that urea be supplied to farmers in the state. They raised, “We want Urea” slogan during the demonstration.

Also Read Shortage of urea in Telangana leaves farmers high and dry

In a post on X, the CM shared the video of the protest and expressed concerns over the Centre’s apathy towards farmers in Telangana. “By not supplying urea to Telangana, the Centre is being negligent and discriminatory towards farmers in Telangana, ” Reddy said.

Her also used the “BRS-BJP Bhai -Bhai” hashtag in the post.

He alleged that the BRS MPs were not seen during the demonstration, “For the sake of our farmers, to put pressure on the Modi government, The BRS MPs, who should join us, are nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the BRS, Reddy said that those who show enthusiasm for creating a ruckus in the streets… Why are they afraid to question Modi in Delhi!? “Is it fear of Modi or blind devotion!?”he asked.

Speaking of the Union mijmnisters from Telangana, Reddy said, “The central ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, Who should stand in support of the state’s farmers, Are busy singing Modi’s praises.”