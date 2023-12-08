Telangana CM rejects resignation of TS GENCO, TRANSCO chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, December 7, rejected the resignations of TS Genco & Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao and demanded reports of the power sector during the previous regime.

Prabhakar Rao had submitted his resignation, alongside heads of several other corporations, after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) failed to form a majority in the Telangana Assembly Elections.

The newly elected Chief Minister was reportedly dissatisfied with the corporations’ administration which was holding back reports. Therefore, he had scheduled a review meeting to discuss the details.

The power sector has reportedly incurred total debts of Rs 85,000 crore.

Telangana CM holds Praja Darbar

Day after assuming office, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday started holding ‘Praja Darbar’ for hearing peoples’ grievances.

He received applications from people who had queued up since morning at the chief minister’s official residence.

Accompanied by Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy, Revanth Reddy heard people’s grievances and after taking their petitions handed them to officials.

Hundreds of people, including women, reached Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Begumpet Friday morning to submit their representations about various problems to the chief minister.