Telangana CM retains KCR appointee for Buddhavanam project

The Buddhavanam project is a massive cultural and religious tourism project planning to emphasise the Buddhist heritage of the region. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th June 2025 7:26 pm IST
Buddhavanam project
Mallepally Laxmaiah

Hyderabad: Mallepally Laxmaiah, who served as the special officer of the Buddhavanam project in the former BRS government, will continue for another two years, the Congress government announced on Sunday, June 30.

“‘Laxmaiah’s appointment for the Buddhavanam Project ‘will strengthen the Telangana Tourism Development,” read the order. 

Laxmaiah’s oversight has been present throughout the project’s development and evolution into a major tourist destination. His retention is expected to see the project’s completion and conversion into a religious attraction in the state.

MS Creative School

 

