Telangana: CM Revanth appears before court on campaign-related cases

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before the Special Court for MLAs and MPs at Nampally on Thursday, February 20, in connection with three cases filed against him for the statements he made during the election campaign as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president before the 2023 assembly elections.

There were cases filed against him during his election campaign at Begum Bazar police station, Nalgonda II Town police station, and Kowdipally police station in Medak district.

All the cases were from the 2023 election year, with charges like criminal intimidation, threatening a public servant, uttering obscene words in public, making statements that promote enmity between groups, intentional insult to provoke someone to break peace, disobedience to orders given by public servants, and wrongful restraint.

TPCC legal cell vice-president Tirupathi Varma, who represented Revanth Reddy, argued that the ruling BRS government at the time, had foisted false cases against him while he was serving as the TPCC president.

Further hearing of the case has been posted on March 23, 2025.