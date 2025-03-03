Telangana CM Revanth, family involved in Karnataka commissions scam: BRS

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here has alleged that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and his family are involved are receiving favours via contractors in Karnataka projects. BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank alleged that the contractors are favoured with the influence of Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivkumar.

Krishank Manne highlighted a complaint written by a Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA to the state Lokayukta seeking investigation on DK Shivakumar allegedly handing over Bengaluru contracts with the influence of Revanth Reddy’s family members for a reported commission of 15%.

“For every statement against business establishments he does a u-turn and then favours their business interests. Recently a Karnataka MLA Muni Ratna has written to Lokayukta complaining against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar accusing of favouring Telangana contractors liasoned by relatives of CM Revanth Reddy for 15% Commission,” said the BRS leader in a press release.

He claimed that KPC project which was earlier “criticized bitterly” by Revanth Reddy and which he also said “was recently associated with Revanth’s brother Anumula Tirupati Reddy” has bagged a contract in Bengaluru. “Similarly EMAAR was earlier criticized by Revanth who demanded on various platforms for demolishing EMAAR properties. But now Revanth took the responsibility of resolving EMAAR’s issues in Hyderabad,” said the BRS leader.

He questioned why the Telangana BJP is “protecting him” and not demanding for an enquiry. “BRS leader Harish Rao is stopped from entering SLBC Tunnel to oversee relief operations and booked a case against him but BJP leaders are allowed. Bandi Sanjay demands CBI against BRS while Revanth conspires cases against KCR and drags KTR’s name into every incident. Then why do central agencies never initiate enquiry on charges of corruption in Revanth Government?” asked BRS leader Krishank.