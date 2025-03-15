Telangana: CM Revanth orders release of dues to Imams, Muezzins

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the finance secretary to immediately clear the outstanding dues of the honorarium being paid to the Imams and Muezzins serving in the mosques.

During his speech in the assembly on Saturday, March 15, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi once again raised the issue of honorarium to Imams and Muezzins pending for several months.

In his reply, the chief minister immediately ordered the release of pending dues.

Owaisi also requested the state government to allocate land for permanent campuses of minorities welfare residential educational institutions, for which the chief minister responded positively, and directed deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka to discuss with Owaisi and resolve the issue in his chambers.

“My good friend Akbaruddin has been raising these issues again and again, and every time I’m giving an assurance, but the issues are not being resolved. If a chief minister gives an order it is the final say,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also told Owaisi that Rs 100 crore has been released for underground drainage network in Chandrayangutta out of Rs 200 crore sanctioned for the works.

On Owaisi’s request, Revanth Reddy also allowed the fruit traders and agents who were displaced from Gaddiannaram fruit market, to continue their operations from there, till the new integrated fruit market in Koheda is ready.