Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, ministers face criminal cases: ADR

Revanth Reddy is facing the highest number of cases.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th January 2024 11:25 am IST
Telangana to implement a 'comprehensive' power policy soon
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy in the meeting.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Anumula Revanth Reddy and eight other cabinet ministers face criminal cases.

Out of them, the least number of cases, i.e., three, are registered against Batti Vikramarka Mallu. Jupally Krishna Rao also faces three cases.

Criminal cases against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Out of the cabinet ministers, Revanth Reddy is facing the highest number of cases, i.e., 89. However, he has not been convicted in any of the cases.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), he is also facing serious criminal charges.

Cases against Telangana ministers

After Telangana CM, the highest number of criminal cases are being faced by Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the minister for Irrigation & CAD and Food & Civil Supplies.

Following is the list of the number of criminal cases registered against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:

NameConstituencyPortfolioEducational qualificationNumber of criminal cases
Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM)KondagalMunicipal Administration and Urban Development; General Administration, Law & Order and all other unallocated portfoliosGraduate89
Batti Vikramarka Mallu
(Telangana Dy. CM)		Madhira (SC)Finance & Planning, EnergyPost graduate3
Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy HuzurnagarIrrigation & CAD; Food & Civil SuppliesGraduate11
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy NalgondaRoads & Buildings, Cinematography12th pass6
Duddilla Sridhar Babu ManthaniInformation Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative AffairsPostgraduate5
Ponnam Prabhakar HusnabadTransport; BC WelfarePostgraduate7
Konda Surekha Warangal EastEnvironment & Forests, EndowmentGraduate5
D. Anasuya Seethakka Mulug (ST)Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child WelfareDoctorate6
Jupally Krishna Rao KollapurProhibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and ArchaeologyGraduate3
Source: ADR and Telangana government portal

The above number of criminal cases against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and eight other ministers are based on the declarations made by them on affidavits submitted during nominations for the recently concluded state assembly polls.

Tags
