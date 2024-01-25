Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, ministers face criminal cases: ADR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Anumula Revanth Reddy and eight other cabinet ministers face criminal cases.

Out of them, the least number of cases, i.e., three, are registered against Batti Vikramarka Mallu. Jupally Krishna Rao also faces three cases.

Criminal cases against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Out of the cabinet ministers, Revanth Reddy is facing the highest number of cases, i.e., 89. However, he has not been convicted in any of the cases.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), he is also facing serious criminal charges.

Cases against Telangana ministers

After Telangana CM, the highest number of criminal cases are being faced by Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the minister for Irrigation & CAD and Food & Civil Supplies.

Following is the list of the number of criminal cases registered against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:

Name Constituency Portfolio Educational qualification Number of criminal cases Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM) Kondagal Municipal Administration and Urban Development; General Administration, Law & Order and all other unallocated portfolios Graduate 89 Batti Vikramarka Mallu

(Telangana Dy. CM) Madhira (SC) Finance & Planning, Energy Post graduate 3 Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy Huzurnagar Irrigation & CAD; Food & Civil Supplies Graduate 11 Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Nalgonda Roads & Buildings, Cinematography 12th pass 6 Duddilla Sridhar Babu Manthani Information Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs Postgraduate 5 Ponnam Prabhakar Husnabad Transport; BC Welfare Postgraduate 7 Konda Surekha Warangal East Environment & Forests, Endowment Graduate 5 D. Anasuya Seethakka Mulug (ST) Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare Doctorate 6 Jupally Krishna Rao Kollapur Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology Graduate 3 Source: ADR and Telangana government portal

The above number of criminal cases against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and eight other ministers are based on the declarations made by them on affidavits submitted during nominations for the recently concluded state assembly polls.