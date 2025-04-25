Telangana CM Revanth seeks dismissal of defamation case in High Court

During the hearing, Reddy’s legal team cited multiple Supreme Court precedents to argue that the statements, made in a political context, did not amount to defamation.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th April 2025 12:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has approached the High Court seeking the quashing of a criminal defamation case filed against him in the Nampally Public Representatives Court.

The case stems from allegations made during a public meeting in Kothagudem last year, where Reddy reportedly accused the BJP of planning to scrap reservations if elected to power. The BJP’s petitioner, Kasam Venkateswarlu, claims the remarks caused reputational harm to the party.

The High Court, after hearing arguments, adjourned further proceedings to June 12. While the court granted Reddy partial relief by exempting him from personal appearances in the lower court, it declined to stay the ongoing trial.

The controversy arose after Venkateswarlu submitted audio and video evidence of Reddy’s speech to the Nampally court, prompting the judicial magistrate to take cognisance of the complaint.

Reddy’s petition in the High Court asserts that his remarks were based on political discourse and should not be construed as malicious.

