Telangana CM Revanth vows no delays in fee reimbursement

Hyderabad: Responding to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) criticism on pending dues of the tuition fees reimbursement scheme, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the government is taking measures to pay the fees during the same year, and there would be no more pending dues in the state.

He was speaking to the media after meeting Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He stated that the state requires Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,400 crore annually for fee reimbursements and the government is preparing plans to pay them promptly without delays.

An inquiry by the state’s vigilance wing is underway against educational institutions that tried to grab the funds illegally in the past, he added.

He alleged that dues were to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore when the previous BRS government demitted office in December, 2023. The pending dues have become a burden on the government, he said.

Referring to criticism of BJP Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh R Krishnaiah and state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, the Chief Minister said they should talk about the pending dues of Rs 10,000 crore under the same scheme in the neighbouring state where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power.

Also Read Telangana BJP demands Revanth’s resignation as education minister

BJP demands Revanth’s resignation as education minister

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on July 26 demanded that Revanth Reddy give up the education portfolio if his government fails to clear the Rs 12,000 crore in pending dues under the students’ tuition fee reimbursement scheme.

Referring to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he said the BJP had proved its sincerity and that the CM should now take moral responsibility for the pending dues.

“The certificates of students have been withheld by educational institutions because of the pending dues of Rs 12,000 crore. You don’t talk about that and instead take out a candlelight rally,” the BJP leader told reporters here.

(With inputs from PTI.)