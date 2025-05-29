Telangana CM slams BRS for halting 563 Group-I appointments

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, May 28, launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing the party of deliberately obstructing the Congress government’s ongoing recruitment drive, specifically by approaching the courts to stall the appointment letters for 563 candidates selected for Group-I posts in Telangana.

Addressing meritorious students from gurukuls who had cleared national-level examinations such as NEET and IIT, the chief minister underscored the impact of the delay on the state’s youth.

“This is not just about the 4.99 lakh students who gave up on the exam after the court case—this is about the 20 lakh unemployed youth of Telangana,” he stated emphatically.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that nearly 89 percent of the selected candidates hail from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), minority communities, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

He asserted that any attempt to block their appointments amounted to a direct attack on social justice.

The chief minister urged the youth to challenge political forces that, under the guise of legal petitions, are derailing the aspirations of thousands.

Criticizing the previous BRS government, Revanth Reddy pointed out that the Group-I examinations had not been conducted for a decade.

“When the BRS finally held the exams, the process was marred by question paper leaks,” he said. “Many aspirants have spent their prime years—aged 34 to 36 now—waiting for these exams. Unlike then, we are moving forward with recruitment despite legal challenges,” he affirmed.