Telangana CM slams KCR over Mahabubnagar irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao ignored irrigation projects in Mahabubnagar district even though he was elected to Lok Sabha from the constituency in 2009.

Addressing a public meeting at Makthal in Mahabubnagar district after attending development programmes, Reddy said people voted for KCR when he “migrated” to Mahabubnagar in 2009 with the hope that irrigation projects, including Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Kalwakurthy and, Jurala, would be completed.

“The gentleman who took over as the first chief minister of Telangana in 2014 did not complete even a single project in our district,” said Reddy, who hails from undivided Mahabubnagar district.

After Burgula Ramakrishna Rao, who had served as the CM of erstwhile Hyderabad state (in 1950s), Mahabubnagar district got the CM’s post only now with his assumption to the post, Reddy said.

There would be no dearth of funds to Mahabubnagar district when he is at the helm of affairs, he said.

Talking about the ongoing Gram Panchayat elections in the state, the CM said the voters in villages should elect someone who works for development.

The voters should support someone who will work with the government to achieve development and not someone who will have differences with government, he said.

The state government is organising the ‘TelanganaRising 2025 Global Summit’ on December 8 and 9 to attract investments into agriculture, services and other sectors, he said.

The government aims to make Telangana a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047, he said.

Highlighting the Congress government’s various development and welfare programmes, including free travel for women in public transport buses, provision of fine rice (against coarse variety earlier) under Public Distribution System (PDS), Reddy said the government is making to see that the products made by women Self Help Group (SHG) women are sold on Amazon.