Telangana HC seeks explanation govt over IPS officers holding IAS cadre posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court asked the state government to submit an explanation on why IPS officers are being appointed to posts meant for the IAS cadre.

The court issued notices to the chief secretary and the principal secretary, asking them to submit their responses by December 10.

The petition challenges Government Order (GO) 1342, issued on September 26, arguing that the “State violated Central service rules by placing IPS officers in IAS-specific positions.”

It names three IPS officers: Stephen Ravindra, who currently serves as commissioner of civil supplies and is also ex-officio principal secretary, Shikha Goel, who is the director general, vigilance & enforcement and is also ex-officio principal secretary as well as CV Anand, who serves as the special chief secretary in home department.

The petition states that under the IAS Cadre Strength Regulations, 2016, the mentioned posts are reserved for IAS officers.

“The role of Principal Secretary requires independent oversight and should not be held by IPS officers, especially in sensitive matters like phone-tapping investigations,” it states, adding that an IAS and IPS officer undergo different training, suggesting that the lines between the two cadres should not be blurred.

The state government has sought time to submit a response. The next hearing will be held on December 10.