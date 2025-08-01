Telangana CM slams politically-owned media, calls for journalism reforms

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 1, criticised the growing trend of political parties launching their own media outlets to protect vested interests, warning that such practices undermine the very essence of journalism and blur the line between news and propaganda.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebrations of Nava Telangana, a Telugu daily backed by the CPI(M), CM Revanth reflected on the role of media in highlighting social causes and political ideologies during India’s freedom struggle. “In the past, political parties founded newspapers to propagate their ideologies and foster public awareness. But today, strange tendencies have emerged. Media houses are being launched to conceal irregularities, shield party wealth, and discredit critics,” he said.

He cautioned the public to observe how some politically motivated dailies manipulate narratives under the guise of journalism. “There’s a need to draw a Lakshman Rekha, a clear boundary, to distinguish genuine journalists from those masquerading as one,” he said, adding, “its failure could pose a serious threat to the credibility of journalism.”

CM Revanth expressed concern over the growing number of unqualified individuals claiming to be journalists, especially through social media. “Today, someone who doesn’t even know ABCD of journalism claims to be a journalist, because he/she posts on social media. Real journalists are now forced to define what journalism is by holding seminars,” he remarked.

He noted how, in earlier times, seasoned politicians would consult journalists to understand issues in depth before addressing the public. “Now, parties are trying to control content and manipulate narratives. Conspiracies are being hatched to dilute journalism,” he said.

He further lauded the role played by Left parties, particularly in undivided Andhra Pradesh, in raising people’s issues and standing by the oppressed. Comparing Communists to salt, he said, “They may not win elections, but they play a vital role in shaping governments.”

(With PTI inputs)